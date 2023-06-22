88°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes breaks SEC record for strikeouts in a season
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes surpassed another prolific Tiger as he recorded his 203rd strikeout of the season, breaking former LSU pitcher Ben McDonald's SEC record 202 strikeouts in a season in the second inning versus No. 1 Wake Forest.
Skenes joined LSU after playing at Air Force as both a hitter and a pitcher. However, once he focused on pitching full-time, he cemented himself in the record books after a season where he earned the Dick Howser Trophy as the nation's best player.
Trending News
Skenes parallels McDonald in other ways; McDonald got drafted first overall in 1989 and Skenes projects the best pitcher and as a top-3 pick in the upcoming MLB draft.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Our City, Our Problem: An in-depth look at Baton Rouge's fentanyl crisis
-
Community coalitions joining the fight against crime in Baton Rouge
-
Civil Rights groups hoping to advance lawsuit, hopes for second Black congressional...
-
Police: Sam's Club employee shot co-worker Tuesday night, went back to work...
-
Roofers flock to neighborhoods hit by unprecedented hail storm
Sports Video
-
Sports 2's Michael Cauble one-on-one with Alex Milazzo, Cade Beloso
-
Visiting LSU fans dominating Omaha bar's CWS drinking challenge
-
Tiger fans making Omaha and the College World Series better
-
LSU beats Tennessee 6-3 to head to the winner's side of the...
-
Sports 2 live in Omaha 6/15/2023