LSU pitcher Paul Skenes breaks SEC record for strikeouts in a season

LSU pitcher Paul Skenes surpassed another prolific Tiger as he recorded his 203rd strikeout of the season, breaking former LSU pitcher Ben McDonald's SEC record 202 strikeouts in a season in the second inning versus No. 1 Wake Forest.

Skenes joined LSU after playing at Air Force as both a hitter and a pitcher. However, once he focused on pitching full-time, he cemented himself in the record books after a season where he earned the Dick Howser Trophy as the nation's best player.

Skenes parallels McDonald in other ways; McDonald got drafted first overall in 1989 and Skenes projects the best pitcher and as a top-3 pick in the upcoming MLB draft.