LSU PhD student identified as clerk shot and killed in robbery on Airline Hwy

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Detectives responded to a shooting that occurred at the Mr. Lucky’s Valero Gas Station at 1400 Airline Highway that left one man dead.

The incident happened at approximately 3:30 Saturday morning. Authorities say a man entered the building and shot the clerk before robbing the store.



Md Firoz Firoz-Ulamin, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.

LSU Director of Media Relations Ernie Ballard says Firoz-Ulamin was a Ph.D. student in the computer science and engineering program at the university. He worked under Golden G. Richard III, a professor who specializes in research on digital forensics, reverse engineering and malware analysis.

LSU President F. King Alexander released the following statement:

"The entire LSU community mourns the tragic loss of Ph.D. student Md Firoz-Ulamin. He was an incredibly gifted student and researcher with such a promising future. Our thoughts are with his family, fellow students and his professors in the Computer Science and Engineering program at this time."



The incident is still under investigation.



Anyone with information is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 389-5000 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 344-STOP.