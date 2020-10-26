82°
LSU offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal indefinitely suspended
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron announced Monday that offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal has been suspended indefinitely from the team.
"I don't know when he will be back," Orgeron told reporters on his Monday Zoom call.
Cam Wire started in place of Rosenthal at left tackle for the second time this season against South Carolina. He has played in all four games this season and his head coach has liked what he has seen so far.
"I'm very impressed with Cam. We recruited Cam. He's gotten better and better and better," Orgeron said. "He's banged up a little bit also. He's got to stay healthy. If Cam couldn't go, we'd have to put in Charles Turner, our second team left tackle."
