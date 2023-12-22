68°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU offensive coordinator to return to Notre Dame
BATON ROUGE - LSU football's offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock will return to Notre Dame, a source confirmed to The Advocate Friday morning.
Denbrock spent two seasons with LSU after being hired in 2022. Earlier in December, the newspaper reported that LSU officials were working on a contract extension for Denbrock.
#LSU OC Mike Denbrock is headed back to Notre Dame as the program's offensive coordinator, sources tell @On3sports.— Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) December 22, 2023
Denbrock spent two seasons in Baton Rouge and was a Broyles Award finalist in 2023.
More: https://t.co/nyXyAvqIer pic.twitter.com/7U1Y67M08s
Trending News
It's unclear why Denbrock will be leaving the Tigers behind.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mayor Pro Tempore Lamont Cole hosting 7th Annual Toy Giveaway
-
WATCH: Firefighters put out large semi truck fire along Mississippi River Bridge...
-
BR mayor sits down with John Pastorek and provides updates for the...
-
Spirit of Christmas with Sylvia Weatherspoon: Holiday Hero
-
CAA searching for emergency foster homes over holiday