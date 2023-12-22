LSU offensive coordinator to return to Notre Dame

Photo via The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - LSU football's offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock will return to Notre Dame, a source confirmed to The Advocate Friday morning.

Denbrock spent two seasons with LSU after being hired in 2022. Earlier in December, the newspaper reported that LSU officials were working on a contract extension for Denbrock.

It's unclear why Denbrock will be leaving the Tigers behind.