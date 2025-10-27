LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan fired after Brian Kelly loses job

BATON ROUGE — Joe Sloan, LSU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, was fired Monday, less than 24 hours after news of head coach Brian Kelly's similar fate.

Sloan joined the Tigers in 2022 as quarterbacks coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2024.

LSU is ranked No. 6 in the SEC in passing offense, No. 12 in scoring and No. 14 in total offense. The 2025-26 Tigers also have the worst-ranked rushing offense in the conference.

During Sloan's first year as co-offensive coordinator in 2024, the Tigers ranked No. 2 in the SEC with 315 passing yards a game. The Tigers were also No. 5 in the league and No. 25 nationally in total offense with 431 yards per game.

Kelly's position as head coach will be taken over by associate coach Frank Wilson until a replacement is hired.