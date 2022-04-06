LSU no longer planning implosion for Kirby Smith demolition

BATON ROUGE - Kirby Smith, the infamous 60s-era dorm, won't go down with the fanfare everyone was hoping for.

LSU canceled plans for an implosion of the dorm site, WBRZ learned Wednesday, and has opted for a less entertaining send-off of the dormitory.

LSU had previously revealed in February, it was going to implode the dorm in June. The demotion was part of an October of 2018 plan to demolish rundown housing halls built in the 1960s. The list included Herget, Miller, McVoy, Acadiana, and Broussard.

LSU built a new set of dorms to replace Kirby Smith in its parking lot three years ago. Once removed, the land will be turned into green space.

WBRZ learned first Wednesday, LSU had adjusted its plans for demolishing the dorm and would now disassemble the dormitory floor-by-floor. Imploding the 13-story, boxy dorm proved to be too problematic.

LSU added: "In addition, this method of demolition is more cost effective for the university and is less of an inconvenience for surrounding residents and businesses than an implosion would have been. "

LSU became seriously concerned about off-site impacts, including how an implosion may create longer issues in the Northgate merchant area along Highland Road and Chimes Street.

"It looks like a big jail," LSU student Jordan Khoury told WBRZ reporter Falon Brown Wednesday.

LSU has already started taking apart the inside of the dorm.

"During the day, there's a lot of construction. You can hear the trucks. A couple of weeks ago they were smashing windows and stuff," Khoury said.

Since it was built in 1967, LSU estimates some 20,000 students have lived in Kirby Smith.