LSU national champion Angel Reese joins Sports Illustrated's swimsuit edition

LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese is making her debut in the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

Reese guided the Tigers to their first national championship in women's basketball on April 2. SI says she "further launches women's basketball into the national sphere with her competitive spirit and talent on the court."

LSU star @Reese10Angel will make her @SI_Swimsuit debut in the 2023 issue! https://t.co/2XvTX0mL2S — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 8, 2023

“Angel is combating the double standard in sports, especially for women," said SI editor-in-chief, MJ Day. "She is making a name for herself as a fierce competitor and an equally fierce advocate for growing the game of women’s basketball. Her intensity, drive and passion around being unapologetically herself and speaking up for what she believes in is helping move the needle forward for women in sports and is liberating the next generation to feel seen and heard. Our goal here is to help empower as many women as we can, and we’re beyond excited to do that alongside Angel Reese in the 2023 issue.”

Reese will join LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne in the magazine's pages, as both will be featured in the 2023 issue.