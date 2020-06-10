Latest Weather Blog
LSU mourns loss of internationally recognized professor of theoretical physics
BATON ROUGE - An internationally recognized professor of Theoretical Physics who was also a beloved figure in the LSU community during his sixteen years with the University, died at the age of 65.
According to LSU, Dr. Jonathan P. Dowling passed away Friday, June 5 following a brief illness.
Born in Smithtown, New York, Dowling was an internationally respected researcher and professor in theoretical physics, and the author of hundreds of scientific publications in quantum electrodynamics, quantum optics, and quantum technology.
One of his many works, “Schrödinger’s Web: Race to Build the Quantum Internet” (2020), will be published posthumously.
A dual citizen of the United States and The Republic of Ireland, Dowling was an Irish-American researcher and professor in theoretical physics, known for his work on quantum technology.
He published over 200 scientific publications, amassing over 20,000 citations to date, with some papers surpassing 1000 citations each. Dowling began working with LSU in August of 2004 and quickly gained recognition for his research, quick wit, and caring nature.
Dowling is survived by his sister Dr. Ellen Dowling, of Rio Rancho, NM (with husband Don Baker); brother Dr. Michael Dowling, of Regensburg, Germany (with wife Rita Dowling); and sister Dr. Trisha Dowling, of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada (with husband Brian Zwaan). He is also remembered as the world’s funniest uncle by his nieces Jessica Zwaan and Christine Dowling; his nephews John Zwaan, Brando Weldon, Philip Dowling and Martin Dowling; and his grand-nephew, Xzavier Weldon.
Due to the current Covid pandemic, there will be no funeral service held at this time.
Those who wish to contribute to LSU Quantum Science and Technologies in memory of Professor Jonathan P. Dowling can do so by visiting www.lsufoundation.org/give and, under “designations,” choose “click to choose fund” and select “other."
In the gift comments field, enter "Hearne Research Chair #2.”
In the “Tributes” section, choose “In memory of someone special” and enter “Dr. Jonathan Dowling” in the following field.
