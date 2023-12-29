41°
LSU Men's basketball wins final non-conference game over Northwestern St.
BATON ROUGE - Matt McMahon and the LSU Men's Basketball team closed out 2023 in the win column after taking down Northwestern St. 96-55 Friday night.
It was a game where a lot of players shined on the floor. Six Tigers scored in double digits in the effort to put up almost 100 points.
Forwards Derek Fountain and Hunter Dean each had a double double in the victory; Fountain had 10 points and 10 rebounds while Dean recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds.
LSU wraps up the non-conference schedule with an 8-5 record, and they start SEC play on January 6 when they face Texas A&M in College Station.
