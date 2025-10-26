LSU men's basketball wins exhibition at Central Florida

82°
Sunday, October 26 2025 1:12 PM
By: Jack Schemmel

ORLANDO - The LSU men's basketball team doesn't play a regular season game until November 5, but the Tigers did win their only exhibition Sunday at Central Florida.

LSU used 16 points and nine assists from UNLV transfer Dedan Thomas, and 14 points and 11 rebounds from Omaha transfer Marquel Sutton to earn a 75-68 win.

Mississippi State transfer Michael Nwoko added 15 points for the Tigers. LSU overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to beat the Knights.

