LSU men's basketball suffers fifth straight loss to Alabama
BATON ROUGE - LSU men's basketball suffers their fifth straight SEC loss to Alabama Saturday night. The Tigers lost 90-83 in the Maravich Center.
LSU struggled with fouls. They sent the Crimson Tide to the free throw line 37 times, and Bama scored 30 points from it. Pablo Tamba and Robert Miller both fouled out of the game in the second half. Rashad King and Marquel Sutton both had four fouls.
Sutton led the team with 21 points and 6 rebounds.
LSU falls to 14-13 on the season and 2-12 in SEC play. They will travel to face Ole Miss on Wednesday.
