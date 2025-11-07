65°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU men's basketball starts season with five-game homestand
BATON ROUGE - Year four of the Matt McMahon era begins at LSU on Wednesday.
The LSU men's basketball team kicks off its 2025-2026 season hosting Tarleton State on Wednesday. Its the first of five straight Tiger home games to start the season.
Trending News
LSU is still searching for its first NCAA Tournament appearance under McMahon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU women's basketball shuts down Southeastern
-
A blast from the past: Todd Graves college apartment recreated
-
Three federally indicted for allegedly operating sex ring at Nicholson Drive, Aster...
-
Louisiana attorney general suing Smitty's Supply after August plant explosion
-
Rouses to implement a 'penny rounding' policy after U.S. mint ceases production...