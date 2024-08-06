96°
LSU men's basketball sets upcoming non-conference schedule

1 hour 45 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, August 06 2024 Aug 6, 2024 August 06, 2024 11:11 AM August 06, 2024 in Sports
Source: LSU Sports Information
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - The LSU men’s basketball program has released details for its upcoming 13-game non-conference scheduled to start in November.

LSU, which advanced to post-season play a year ago in the NIT, will open Coach Matt McMahon’s third year at LSU on Wednesday, Nov. 6 against ULM.

The 18-game Southeastern Conference schedule will begin on Saturday, Jan. 4 and will be released at a later date.

The schedule features nine home games, including a home contest in the SEC/ACC Challenge; three neutral site games and a road trip to Manhattan, Kansas to take on Kansas State. 

LSU BASKETBALL 2024-25 NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

(HOME GAMES IN ALL CAPITALS)

NOVEMBER

Wed. 6/ULM                                                              

Sun. 10/ALABAMA STATE                                        

Thurs.14/at Kansas State

Tues. 19/CHARLESTON SOUTHERN                        

At Greenbrier Tipoff – White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

Fri. 22/vs. Pittsburgh

Sun. 24/vs. UCF or Wisconsin

Fri. 29/NORTHWESTERN STATE                              

DECEMBER

SEC/ACC Challenge

Tues. 3/FLORIDA STATE              

Sun. 8/FLORIDA GULF COAST

Sat. 14/vs. SMU (DFW Neutral Site)                                                   

Tues. 17/STETSON

Sun. 22/NEW ORLEANS 

Sun. 29/MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE

