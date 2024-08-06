Latest Weather Blog
LSU men's basketball sets upcoming non-conference schedule
BATON ROUGE - The LSU men’s basketball program has released details for its upcoming 13-game non-conference scheduled to start in November.
LSU, which advanced to post-season play a year ago in the NIT, will open Coach Matt McMahon’s third year at LSU on Wednesday, Nov. 6 against ULM.
The 18-game Southeastern Conference schedule will begin on Saturday, Jan. 4 and will be released at a later date.
The schedule features nine home games, including a home contest in the SEC/ACC Challenge; three neutral site games and a road trip to Manhattan, Kansas to take on Kansas State.
LSU BASKETBALL 2024-25 NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE
(HOME GAMES IN ALL CAPITALS)
NOVEMBER
Wed. 6/ULM
Sun. 10/ALABAMA STATE
Thurs.14/at Kansas State
Tues. 19/CHARLESTON SOUTHERN
At Greenbrier Tipoff – White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
Fri. 22/vs. Pittsburgh
Sun. 24/vs. UCF or Wisconsin
Fri. 29/NORTHWESTERN STATE
DECEMBER
SEC/ACC Challenge
Tues. 3/FLORIDA STATE
Sun. 8/FLORIDA GULF COAST
Sat. 14/vs. SMU (DFW Neutral Site)
Tues. 17/STETSON
Sun. 22/NEW ORLEANS
Sun. 29/MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE
