LSU men's basketball rolls past hapless Stetson
BATON ROUGE –The LSU Tigers had no problems picking up a win over a struggling Stetson team on Tuesday as the Hatters struggled to score from the start.
LSU shot a season-high 53.8 percent from the floor and led from the start in their 99-53 victory in the Maravich Center.
The Tigers were led by Cam Carter and Vyctorius Miller who each poured in 16 points and the LSU defense held the Hatters scoreless for nearly the first 10 minutes of the game.
"I thought the first half defensive effort was awesome," LSU head coach Matt McMahon said after the game. "I thought we really connected as one, contested every shot, made everything they got really difficult. I don’t remember being a part of a 10-point half like that before, so I was really pleased there."
LSU improves to 9-2 on the season, while Stetson falls to 1-10.
The Tigers are back in action on Sunday hosting UNO inside the Maravich Center.
