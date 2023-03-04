57°
LSU men's basketball loses in regular season finale to Florida 79-67

March 04, 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon
Florida Sports

GAINESVILLE - The LSU men's basketball team blew another second half lead as the Tigers fell to Florida in the regular season finale 79-67. 

After hitting 14 threes on Wednesday, LSU went 3-16 from distance on Saturday. Florida scored 50 points in the second half. KJ Williams led the Tigers again with 19 points.

LSU will face Georgia to start the SEC tournament on Wednesday. 

