LSU men's basketball drops road game to Arkansas 94-83
Fayetteville, AR- LSU men's basketball was bested by the Arkansas Razorbacks tonight 94-83.
Jordan Wright led the way for the Tigers with 24 points and senior guard Trae Hannibal had a double-double.
The Tigers cap off their regular season on Saturday at 7:30 pm. against the Missouri Tigers inside the PMAC.
