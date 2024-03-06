LSU men's basketball drops road game to Arkansas 94-83

Credit to LSU Basketball

Fayetteville, AR- LSU men's basketball was bested by the Arkansas Razorbacks tonight 94-83.

Jordan Wright led the way for the Tigers with 24 points and senior guard Trae Hannibal had a double-double.

The Tigers cap off their regular season on Saturday at 7:30 pm. against the Missouri Tigers inside the PMAC.