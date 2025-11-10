35°
LSU men's basketball downs UNO with big second half

2 hours 44 minutes 37 seconds ago Monday, November 10 2025 Nov 10, 2025 November 10, 2025 9:10 PM November 10, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger men's basketball team never trailed and beat visiting UNO 93-58 in their Monday night game in the Maravich Center as nearly every Tiger player who logged a minute in the game scored.

Center Michael Nwoko lead the scoring with 22 points on nine of thirteen shooting from the floor as four Tigers scored in double-figures.

Marquel Sutton had 15 points and 15 rebounds as LSU used a lopsided second half effort to put away the Privateers. 

LSU won the second half outscoring UNO 49-26 behind a 50% shooting effort from the floor for the Tigers. UNO shot 26% from the floor in the second half and 29.9% for the game.

LSU improves to 2-0 on the season and will be back in action on Thursday hosting Florida International at the Maravich Center.

