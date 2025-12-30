36°
LSU men's basketball closes out 2025 with a win over Southern Miss
BATON ROUGE - LSU men's basketball closed out their non-conference schedule with a 90-62 win over Southern Miss Monday night.
The Tigers shot 51.6% from the field, 30.8% from the three-point line and 72% from the free-throw line. LSU out-rebounded the Eagles 43-39.
LSU was led in scoring by Dedan Thomas Jr. and Mike Nwoko who both had 22 points. Thomas had a double-double with 12 assists to go along with his 22 points, and Nwoko had a career high five blocks in the victory.
LSU improves to 12-1 on the season and will open SEC play on Saturday when they face Texas A&M in College Station. That game is set for 3 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.
