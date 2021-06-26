LSU medical school students respond to emergency on plane

PHOTO: LSU Health Sciences Center

BATON ROUGE - Two LSU medical students aided a medical emergency on a flight overseas.

According to LSU Health Sciences, Heather Duplessis and Lauren Bagneris responded to a medical emergency while on a plane to Greece.

The LSU Health New Orleans students helped a female passenger who became lightheaded and fell due to a lack of blood sugar and being overheated.

LSU Health Sciences said the students gave her food and juice while communicating with other doctors to take her blood pressure, pulse and blood sugar readings. They said the passenger felt much better after the medical attention.