LSU Medical School in Shreveport chancellor quits a day after reinstatement

Dr. G. E. Ghali

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The chancellor of a Louisiana medical school resigned the post Thursday, a day after he was reinstated following an investigation into his handling of students’ sexual harassment complaints.

Dr. G. E. Ghali had been reinstated Wednesday as chancellor of Louisiana State University’s medical school in Shreveport. He had been placed on administrative leave after he was accused of suppressing students’ complaints about sexual harassment by school personnel and retaliating against faculty members who supported the students.

An independent investigation cleared him, school spokeswoman Lisa Babin confirmed Thursday.

Ghali, who spent 5 1/2 years as chancellor, released his resignation letter Thursday through an attorney, saying he would now devote more time to his family, patients and students.

“As I initially stated and as evidenced, the allegations against me were unfounded and absolutely untrue,” he wrote.

Allison A. Jones, the attorney for four employees who filed complaints against Ghali, called Ghali’s resignation “a step in the right direction.” She questioned the results of the investigation said to have cleared Ghali and said more needs to be done to address her clients’ concerns.

“They, and the public at large, are entitled to see the investigatory report issued in this matter, particularly given that Dr. Ghali wants to remain on faculty at the medical school,” Jones said.