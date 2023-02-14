LSU loses 13th straight game in nail biting fashion at Georgia

ATHENS, Georgia – Justin Hill of Georgia scored on a layup with less than seven seconds to play to give Georgia a 65-63 win over LSU Tuesday night to push the Tiger losing streak to 13 games.

The bucket erased what was LSU’s best chance to date in 2023 of getting a Southeastern Conference win as KJ Williams hit a turnaround jump shot with 11 seconds to give LSU a 63-62 advantage.

After timeouts by both teams, LSU attempted a play that was previously seen in the Kansas State game where LSU wanted to throw the ball while out-of-bounds across the baseline and the inbounds pass to center court was turned over and LSU fouled with one second to play.

Hill made one free throw and LSU inbounded and the desperation three-quarter shot was off the mark, ending the game.

“Disappointed. It’s my fault. I wish I could have done a better job for them down the stretch,” said LSU Coach Matt McMahon. “I thought we really executed; KJ (Williams) made a great play to finish there. You know, hindsight is always 20/20, call a timeout in that situation and use the last timeout, but you’ll see in the clip we just didn’t have great discipline in the gaps on that last drive. KJ made a great play to come over and wall up, but they were able to finish. Proud of our guys’ fight. I thought we really competed at a much higher level than we did on Saturday and gave ourselves a chance. The 19 turnovers, and in the second half, Georgia was 12-for-15 from two-point range. I thought that was really the difference.”

KJ Williams led LSU with 18 points and nine rebounds as the only LSU player in double figures. Jalen Reed had nine points and six rebounds in the contest. Georgia was led by Braelen Bridges with 13 points, as Jabri Abdur-Rahim had 11 and Justin Hill 10.