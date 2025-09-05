LSU looks to bring same intensity in week two

BATON ROUGE - The LSU football team is preparing for its first home game of the 2025 season.

The Tigers are coming off a huge, emotional win at No. 4 Clemson a week ago, and are trying to keep the same intensity when Louisiana Tech comes to town on Saturday.

LSU is a 37.5-point favorite over the Bulldogs, according to FanDuel. Saturday's game starts at 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network+/ESPN+.