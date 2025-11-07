LSU looks to bounce back Saturday night vs. Alabama on WBRZ

71°
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The LSU Tigers head on the road under interim head coach Frank Wilson to face the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night.
The Tigers enter the matchup at 5-3 overall and 2-3 in SEC play after falling to Texas A&M before last week’s open date. LSU led by four at halftime before being outscored 35-7 in the second half.
Alabama is 7-1 this season and 5-0 in conference play after a comeback win over South Carolina, followed by a bye week.
The last time the LSU Tigers defeated the Crimson Tide in Bryant-Denny Stadium, it was with Joe Burrow under center for the Tigers in 2019.
LSU and Alabama kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on WBRZ.
