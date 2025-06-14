LSU legend Sylvia Fowles to be inducted into Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday evening

Photo courtesy of LSU Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — LSU and WNBA legend Sylvia Fowles is set to become a first-ballot inductee into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday evening.

The induction ceremony will start at 5:45 p.m. at the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, Tenn. Fans can stream the ceremony on ESPN+.

In four seasons at LSU Fowles averaged 15.5 points and just under 11 rebounds, and led the Lady Tigers to four Final Four appearances. She went on to win two titles and an MVP award in the WNBA, as well as four Olympic gold medals.

Fowles will be honored once again in September of this year, when she joins fellow former Tiger and first-ballot hall-of-famer, Seimone Augustus, in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.