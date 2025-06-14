85°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU legend Sylvia Fowles to be inducted into Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday evening
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — LSU and WNBA legend Sylvia Fowles is set to become a first-ballot inductee into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday evening.
The induction ceremony will start at 5:45 p.m. at the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, Tenn. Fans can stream the ceremony on ESPN+.
In four seasons at LSU Fowles averaged 15.5 points and just under 11 rebounds, and led the Lady Tigers to four Final Four appearances. She went on to win two titles and an MVP award in the WNBA, as well as four Olympic gold medals.
Trending News
Fowles will be honored once again in September of this year, when she joins fellow former Tiger and first-ballot hall-of-famer, Seimone Augustus, in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU opens College World Series with SEC clash against Arkansas on Saturday...
-
$$$ Best Bets: College World Series!
-
Baton Rouge protesters participate in nationwide 'No Kings' movement
-
Man accused of 2024 armed robbery, home invasion, attempted burglary booked into...
-
Omaha sportsbooks, casinos expecting big business as Tigers fans arrive for College...
Sports Video
-
Tiger baseball has great 1-2 punch on mound
-
Chris Stanfield wins the inaugural Tony Gwynn Trophy for community service
-
Harold Perkins Jr. holds inaugural football camp for Baton Rouge kids
-
Omaha sportsbooks, casinos expecting big business as Tigers fans arrive for College...
-
New Orleans Saints announce they will return to California for part of...