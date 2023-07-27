LSU lands Alabama pitcher Luke Holman from transfer portal

Credit to Alabama Athletics.

LSU landed Alabama pitcher Luke Holman out of the transfer portal, according to D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers.

TRANSFER NEWS: @LSUbaseball has landed RHP Luke Holman out of the portal, @d1baseball has learned. Holman spent last season at Alabama, where he struck out 87 in 81 innings of work with 15 starts. Holman had a strong summer and has a lot of #MLBDraft helium. #LSU #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/PR7a4mKsL4 — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) July 27, 2023

The right-handed Holman posted a 7-4 record with a 3.67 ERA in 15 starts. He also had 87 strikeouts in 81 innings pitched.