LSU lands Alabama pitcher Luke Holman from transfer portal
LSU landed Alabama pitcher Luke Holman out of the transfer portal, according to D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers.
TRANSFER NEWS: @LSUbaseball has landed RHP Luke Holman out of the portal, @d1baseball has learned. Holman spent last season at Alabama, where he struck out 87 in 81 innings of work with 15 starts. Holman had a strong summer and has a lot of #MLBDraft helium. #LSU #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/PR7a4mKsL4— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) July 27, 2023
The right-handed Holman posted a 7-4 record with a 3.67 ERA in 15 starts. He also had 87 strikeouts in 81 innings pitched.
