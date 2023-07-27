89°
LSU lands Alabama pitcher Luke Holman from transfer portal

26 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, July 27 2023 Jul 27, 2023 July 27, 2023 7:14 PM July 27, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Credit to Alabama Athletics.

LSU landed Alabama pitcher Luke Holman out of the transfer portal, according to D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers.

The right-handed Holman posted a 7-4 record with a 3.67 ERA in 15 starts. He also had 87 strikeouts in 81 innings pitched.

