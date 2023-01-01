66°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU is in the Citrus Bowl tomorrow on WBRZ Ch 2 - Watch a preview of the Tigers in action on demand
ORLANDO, Fla. - The LSU Tigers are set to take on the Purdue Boilermakers in the 2023 Citrus Bowl tomorrow, and we've got a preview of the action.
Kickoff is at 12 p.m. CT on Monday, Jan. 2, and you can catch the game on WBRZ Channel 2.
Watch the Sports 2 special on demand here:
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officials investigating multiple overnight fires across the Baton Rouge area
-
Brusly community mourns the loss of two high school cheerleaders killed in...
-
Teenage girls killed after police unit crashed into their vehicle during high-speed...
-
'I can't get to work': Repeated flooding in Baton Rouge neighborhood leaves...
-
Search continues for teen who escaped custody; grandma ready to use shotgun...