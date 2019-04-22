78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU introducing new Athletics Director Scott Woodward Tuesday

2 hours 51 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, April 22 2019 Apr 22, 2019 April 22, 2019 11:50 AM April 22, 2019 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Scott Woodward is slated to make his first appearance as LSU's athletics director Tuesday.

The university made the announcement Monday, just days after Woodward was named the replacement for former AD Joe Alleva. Woodward, who worked at LSU in the early 2000s and spent the past four years at Texas A&M, will officially be "welcomed back" at noon Tuesday.

Woodward's introductory conference will be held in the LSU Manship School's Journalism building.

Woodward's hiring was announced last week after Alleva stepped down in order to "transition" to his new role as special assistant to the president of donor relations. Alleva had been AD since 2008, but his relationship with fans had turned sour in recent years between the firing of Les Miles and the temporary suspension of basketball coach Will Wade.

You can watch the full press conference live Tuesday here.

