Pedestrian hit by vehicle along Greenwell Springs Road on Monday night

BATON ROUGE - A person walking along Greenwell Springs Road was hit by a car and taken to a hospital Monday night.

Emergency officials said the crash happened along Greenwell Springs, just off of Lone Oak Drive, around 6:45 p.m.

The person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the crash.