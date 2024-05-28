LSU hoops falls 94-84 in Hawaiian finale

Lahaina, Hawaii - The LSU Tiger basketball team dropped their final game at the Maui Invitational 94-84 to Marquette on Wednesday night, but they may have found enough during their time in the Pacific to set the stage for an improved 2017-18 season.

Freshman guard Tremont Waters poured in a career-high 39 points on 13 of 22 shooting, including 5 of 11 from behind the arc.

Tremont dazzled again as he kept the Tigers in the game in the first half, whittling a double-digit Golden Eagles lead down to just two at the halftime break.

However LSU's defensive lapses continued to shine through as they were unable to stop Marquette from scoring, as they shot nearly 60% from the floor.

LSU finished 1-2 at the Tournament and had their ups and downs. The Tigers suffered a setback to their season when junior guard Brandon Sampson left the game after the first couple of minutes after landing awkwardly and suffering a high-ankle sprain.

Sampson will be out 3-4 weeks according to head coach Will Wade.