LSU hoops beats Missouri 76-68 in second round of SEC tournament
BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball team beat Missouri in the second round of the SEC Tournament.
The Tigers were led by Darius Days with 16 points and seven boards.
LSU shot really well from the floor hitting 56 percent of their shots. Defensively, the Tigers created 24 turnovers, which lead to 29 points. LSU dominated the paint outscoring Mizzou 42-32.
Xavier Pinson put up 11 points and 5 assists against his former team. This is the second time that LSU has beaten Missouri this year. The Tigers improve to 22-10, and will take on Arkansas at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals.
