LSU hires Sloan, Hankton and Nagle to complete coaching staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU has officially announced the promotion of Joe Sloan and Cortez Hankton to co-offensive coordinators.

Both coaches will also retain their primary roles coaching quarterbacks and wide receivers respectively.

Cortez’s work with Malik and Brian to develop them into likely first round draft picks shows his expertise. He is a tremendous asset for us and will continue to lead our offense. https://t.co/pK3GOdo5ca — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) January 25, 2024

Sloan and Hankton were key contributors in LSU's high powered offense in the 2023 season that produced a Heisman Trophy winner, Biletnikoff finalist, and LSU was the only FBS school to have a top 10 passing and rushing offense.

Joe helped develop Jayden Daniels into a Heisman winner and is a valuable recruiter. He’s ready to continue to work and operate at an elite level. https://t.co/tCbp8RoJdR — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) January 25, 2024

Brian Kelly also announced today that Slade Nagle has been hired as the Tigers' tight ends coach as well as special teams.

Slade brings a winning and an experienced collegiate resume to our staff and has excelled everywhere. Welcome to Baton Rouge! https://t.co/D2SfVDWmIW — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) January 25, 2024

Nagle joins the program after eight seasons serving as the offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and tight ends coach during his tenure.

Nagle is a Louisiana native that also served a lone season at LSU in 2009 working with special teams.

Brian Kelly has now finalized his coaching staff for the 2024 season after Wednesday's announcement.