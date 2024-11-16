LSU heads on the road to face the Florida Gators in the Swamp on WBRZ

LSU Football on X

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — LSU is looking to get back in the win column after dropping their last two SEC matchups. The Tigers are taking a business trip to the Swamp to face the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon.

Back-to-back losses to Texas A&M and Alabama gave LSU their third loss on the season. The results stemming from mistakes on both sides of the ball including struggles to stop a mobile quarterback and losing the turnover margin.

The good news for the Tigers is the threat of Florida's freshman quarterback, DJ Lagway, using his legs to make a difference is not likely. Lagway is working through a hamstring injury that he suffered two weeks ago against Georgia but is expected to start against LSU.

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier ranks second in the SEC in passing touchdowns on the season as he has completed 235-of-375 passes for 2,866 yards, 21 TDs and 11 interceptions.

Six of the past seven games in Gainesville have been decided by one possession, with the exception coming in 2022 when LSU won, 45-35. The Tigers have enjoyed recent success in the series, winning five straight against Florida, including last year’s 52-35 win in Tiger Stadium. The five-straight wins is LSU’s longest winningest streak in the 70-game series with the Gators.

LSU and Florida kickoff at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The game will air on WBRZ.