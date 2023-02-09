LSU head coach Brian Kelly files for divorce; sources say petition to be withdrawn

BATON ROUGE - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly filed this week for divorce from his wife of 28 years, according to court records, but sources say the couple has reconciled and will seek to have the case withdrawn from the courts.

See the court filing here

Kelly filed a petition for divorce from Francisca Craig Kelly, who goes by Paqui, on Monday, and they were set to physically separate on Thursday. The two were married in July 1994 and have three adult children.

Two members of the family posted photos of the Kellys in response to the divorce reports, indicating they were staying together. A person inside the the athletic department said Kelly would ask that the matter be dismissed.

At Brian Kelly's request, the court had issued a temporary restraining order to protect his assets and set a hearing for March to determine who will be allowed to use the couple's East Lakeshore Drive home.

Kelly earned $9 million in his first season as the Tigers' head coach, with his pay set to grow incrementally each year of his contract.