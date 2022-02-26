LSU gymnastics wins the quad meet with a score of 197.625

The LSU gymnastics team earned three wins on Friday after coming in first place in the quad meet hosted by Texas Women's University. The Tigers had a score of 197.625, and LSU matched their season high on vault with a 49.500.

The 6th ranked Tigers improve to 8-2 on the year. Kiya Johnson was the all-around winner, and she also led the Tigers on the vault with a score of 9.95.

LSU will get back to SEC competition next week against Kentucky in the PMAC.