48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU gymnastics wins the quad meet with a score of 197.625

2 hours 55 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, February 25 2022 Feb 25, 2022 February 25, 2022 9:18 PM February 25, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

The LSU gymnastics team earned three wins on Friday after coming in first place in the quad meet hosted by Texas Women's University. The Tigers had a score of 197.625, and LSU matched their season high on vault with a 49.500.

The 6th ranked Tigers improve to 8-2 on the year. Kiya Johnson was the all-around winner, and she also led the Tigers on the vault with a score of 9.95.

Trending News

LSU will get back to SEC competition next week against Kentucky in the PMAC.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days