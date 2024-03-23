60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU gymnastics wins fifth SEC Championship!

Saturday, March 23 2024
NEW ORLEANS - No. 3 LSU Gymnastics team won their fifth-ever SEC gymnastics title Saturday night at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

The top-seeded Tigers put up a 198.075, which was good enough to edge Alabama.

The Tigers came into the conference championship as the No. 1 overall seed with a National Qualifying Score of 198.125 which is the highest in the SEC.

The last time LSU won an SEC title was back in 2019 and the meet was in New Orleans.

