60°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU gymnastics wins fifth SEC Championship!
NEW ORLEANS - No. 3 LSU Gymnastics team won their fifth-ever SEC gymnastics title Saturday night at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
The top-seeded Tigers put up a 198.075, which was good enough to edge Alabama.
The Tigers came into the conference championship as the No. 1 overall seed with a National Qualifying Score of 198.125 which is the highest in the SEC.
The last time LSU won an SEC title was back in 2019 and the meet was in New Orleans.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One person injured after early-morning house fire - Investigators working to determine...
-
Man arrested after body found in trunk of burned-out car in St....
-
Mother charged in death of 3-year-old arrested for theft charges while on...
-
One injured in shooting on North 38th Street and Adams Avenue
-
'A very depressing building:' EBR Juvenile Detention Center, Parish Prison could finally...
Sports Video
-
LSU men's hoops readies for NIT starter
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball team to face Rice in the first...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...