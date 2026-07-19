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LSU gymnastics team arrives safely in Texas after being delayed at BR airport
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Gymnastics team's departure to Texas for Nationals was waylaid Tuesday after their plane got stuck on a taxiway at the Baton Rouge Airport.
Flight data shows the team's plane was set to leave at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday with arrival originally set for 3:40 p.m. in Fort Worth, Texas.
Nationals, we’re comin’ ??#GeauxTigers | #WC23 pic.twitter.com/oUieTy8OiP— LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) April 11, 2023
Officials at the airport say the Breeze Airways flight carrying the team got one of its landing gear stuck in a grassy stretch along a taxiway just before takeoff. Breeze reportedly arranged for another plane to pick up the team from the airport.
Around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, an LSU Athletics spokesperson told WBRZ the team was preparing for takeoff. They arrived in Ft. Worth around 7 p.m.
No worries, the Tigers made it to Texas
??Fort Worth pic.twitter.com/dtx6bmb9QV— LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) April 12, 2023
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