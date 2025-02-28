64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU gymnastics sports black ribbons in honor of pole vaulter who died in crash

51 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, February 28 2025 Feb 28, 2025 February 28, 2025 7:23 PM February 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - LSU gymnastics honored a pole vaulter who died in a car crash Wednesday night during their meet Friday.

The gymnasts sported black ribbons in honor of Dillon Reidenauer, an 18-year-old freshman from Abita Springs, who died in a crash with a motorcycle on Nicholson Drive and South Quad Drive.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days