LSU Gymnastics secures spot in Final Four, will compete for national title on WBRZ this weekend

The LSU Gymnastics team will compete for a national title at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on Channel 2.

FORT WORTH, TX - Once again, LSU gymnastics showed no signs of slowing down despite multiple injuries as the Tigers advance to the NCAA Gymnastics National championship

LSU posted a 197.475 in Session I of the National Semi Finals Thursday. That score was good enough for first place in the meet with Florida finishing closely behind at 197.400.

The National Championship is Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on WBRZ. Two more teams will advance from tonight's Session II that features No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 UCLA, #5 Utah and #9 Kentucky.

Junior Haleigh Bryant leads in the all-around with her score of 39.6875.

The Tigers began the postseason at the Denver regional to mark the squad’s 38th straight appearance in the NCAA postseason and 40th overall appearance for the Tigers. With the team advancing out of regionals, LSU marked their 32nd NCAA Championships appearance.



LSU has a total of 16 individual national titles across 10 gymnasts in program history. Junior Haleigh Bryant was named the NCAA vault champion in 2021 and will look for her second title this year.

Tweets by LSUgym