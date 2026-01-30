Latest Weather Blog
LSU gymnastics picks up first SEC road win at Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. - No. 2 LSU gymnastics got their first SEC road victory Friday night, beating No. 7 Missouri 197.675-197.500.
The Tigers started the meet on uneven bars. The Tigers had a pair of 9.925's to lead the way. Madison Ulrich and Courtney Blackson earned those scores.
On vault, LSU scored a 49.425 which is their highest team score of the season on the event. They were highlighted by a pair of 9.95's from Amari Drayton and Kailin Chio.
The visiting Tigers then moved onto floor exercise where back-to-back 9.95's from Chio and Kaliya Lincoln led the rotation.
LSU did stumble on balance beam, but they clinched the meet with a near perfect routine from Chio in the anchor spot. The sophomore scored a 9.975 to help lead LSU to the win.
LSU improves to to 4-1-1 on the season and 2-1 in SEC action. They are back home in the Maravich Center next week against Penn State.
