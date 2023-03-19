LSU gymnastics finishes 3rd at SEC Championships

DULUTH, Ga. – The second-seeded LSU Gymnastics team (8-5, 5-3 SEC) placed third at the 2023 SEC Championships with a score of 197.800 on Saturday night to start the postseason.

LSU competed in Session II with No. 1 seed Florida, No. 3 seed Kentucky and No. 4 seed Alabama. In the program’s record books, the Tigers tied for its highest score on floor in the SEC Championships meet history, and notched its sixth-highest score on both beam and vault.

Florida took home their 12th SEC title with a score of 198.4256.

LSU shined in its third rotation on the floor. Ballard led off with a 9.900, and Shchennikova followed with another 9.900. Chase Brock posted a 9.925, and Finnegan and Bryant were nearly perfect with 9.950s. LSU’s total score on floor was 49.625.