Latest Weather Blog
LSU gymnastics finishes 3rd at SEC Championships
DULUTH, Ga. – The second-seeded LSU Gymnastics team (8-5, 5-3 SEC) placed third at the 2023 SEC Championships with a score of 197.800 on Saturday night to start the postseason.
LSU competed in Session II with No. 1 seed Florida, No. 3 seed Kentucky and No. 4 seed Alabama. In the program’s record books, the Tigers tied for its highest score on floor in the SEC Championships meet history, and notched its sixth-highest score on both beam and vault.
Florida took home their 12th SEC title with a score of 198.4256.
LSU shined in its third rotation on the floor. Ballard led off with a 9.900, and Shchennikova followed with another 9.900. Chase Brock posted a 9.925, and Finnegan and Bryant were nearly perfect with 9.950s. LSU’s total score on floor was 49.625.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Leprechauns spotted in Baton Rouge along Wearin' of the Green parade route
-
Paul Rice publishes heartfelt note to his daughter, Allie, six months after...
-
Lane closures planned next week near 10/12 split as work continues on...
-
Lawyers representing fired teacher challenge her conviction for tirade that went viral
-
Teen allegedly held group captive inside car before gunfire erupted; 11-year-old boy...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball looking to fight Michigan's height with speed
-
LSU Baseball opens SEC play - WBRZ Sports Takeover
-
Stadium Golf Tour comes to Baton Rouge
-
Catholic upsets Scotlandville in DI select title game for program's first state...
-
Port Allen wins 4th straight state title over Winnfield