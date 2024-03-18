LSU gymnastics earns top seed in 2024 SEC championship

Photo via LSU Gymnastics

BATON ROUGE - The No. 3 LSU gymnastics team has earned the top seed at the 2024 SEC championship in New Orleans.

Read the full release from LSU Sports below:

Seeding for the SEC Gymnastics Championships is based on the final regular-season team National Qualifying Scores (NQS). The Tigers finished the regular season as the No. 1 team in the conference with their NQS of 198.125.

As the top seed, LSU will compete in the second session of the conference championships at 7 p.m. CT and will start on vault and rotate in Olympic order to bars, beam and floor.

The evening session is made up of the top four seeds as LSU will compete against Florida (2), Kentucky (3) and Alabama (4) on Saturday night at the Smoothie King Center. Arkansas (5), Missouri (6), Auburn (7) and Georgia (8) make up the bottom four seeds and will compete in the first session of the day at 2 p.m. CT.

The last time LSU was the top seed at the SEC Championships was in 2019, when the team finished first at the meet to become conference champions for the fourth time. The Tigers own four SEC Championship titles in program history, including the inaugural conference title in 1981 and then three consecutive titles from 2017 to 2019.

This year marks the first time that the SEC Championships returned to New Orleans since 2019. Both sessions of competition will be aired on SEC Network.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Gymnastics by following the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.