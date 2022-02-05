LSU gymnastics downs No. 6 Auburn in a top 10 SEC showdown

In an all time cat fight, No. 8 LSU gymnastics kept their record unblemished with a season-high score of 197.975 to down No. 6 Auburn Saturday afternoon.

Tigers moved to 3-0 and 2-0 in the SEC with the win. The victory also marked the 300th in the history of the PMAC.

Haleigh Bryant and Kiya Johnson scored a perfect 10 on vault and floor to lift the Tigers to the victory. Bryant’s perfect score marked the third of her career with all coming on vault. Johnson ended the night in style with a perfect score on floor. The 10 marked the sixth of her career with one on vault, one on beam and four on floor. Bryant also picked up the all-around win with a career high 39.675 in the all-around.