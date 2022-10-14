LSU gym loses to Kentucky on controversial call

BATON ROUGE - The LSU gymnastics team fell to Kentucky 197.5 to 197.45. The Tigers are now 8-3 on the year.

The meet went to the final rotation and it looked like the Tigers had the win but Kentucky's Josie Angeny got another opportunity at the beam after an equipment malfunction interrupted her performance. Angeny would have scored an 9.825 to give the Wildcats the win.

Haleigh Bryant got her best all-around score of her career with 39.750, she scored 9.9 or better on each event. The Tigers will be back in action next Friday against Utah.