LSU gym loses to Kentucky on controversial call

7 months 1 week 3 days ago Friday, March 04 2022 Mar 4, 2022 March 04, 2022 10:49 PM March 04, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The LSU gymnastics team fell to Kentucky 197.5 to 197.45. The Tigers are now 8-3 on the year. 

The meet went to the final rotation and it looked like the Tigers had the win but Kentucky's Josie Angeny got another opportunity at the beam after an equipment malfunction interrupted her performance. Angeny would have scored an 9.825 to give the Wildcats the win.

Haleigh Bryant got her best all-around score of her career with 39.750, she scored 9.9 or better on each event. The Tigers will be back in action next Friday against Utah. 

