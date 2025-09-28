LSU game day parking information

BATON ROUGE - The Office of Parking & Transportation Services will strictly enforce game day weekend parking lot restrictions in the Cypress Drive South Lot (formally, Tennis Courts Lot) (Lot 206). For all home football games, all residents must relocate all vehicles out of the Cypress Drive South Lot (formally, Tennis Courts Lot) (Lot 206) into non–restricted parking lots before 7 a.m. on game day, but we recommend you move your cars by Friday evening.

Any vehicles found in this restricted lot or any other restricted areas on Saturday morning will be towed at the owner’s expense. The remaining home football dates are Sept. 17, Oct. 1, Oct. 15, Oct. 22, Nov. 5, and Nov. 19, and these same restrictions will apply.

There are also several other areas where parking will be restricted on campus, such as the Nicholson side of the Fieldhouse, Cypress Drive, Fieldhouse Drive, and Dalrymple Drive (just to name a few), so if you are unsure of where to park on game days, please review parking information at www.lsusports.net/parking.

Here are some suggestions on lots where you can park that are not restricted on game days: the resident lots by the West Campus Apartments and Kirby Smith Hall, Spruce Hart Lot (formally, Hart Lot) near Cypress Hall, lots across Aster Street from Kirby Smith Hall and WCA, as well as the Cypress Drive North (formally, Old Tiger Park) gravel lot on the corner of Cypress and W. Chimes.

COMMUTERS: All vehicles parked in the South Stadium Lot (Lot 401), Nicholson Extension Central Lot (Touchdown Village 1), Nicholson Extension East Lot/West Parker Lot (Touchdown Village 2) must be moved by 5 p.m. on every Friday before a home football game. Any vehicle found in these lots restricted beginning at 5 p.m., may be relocated or ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense. Some suggestions on lots where you can park that are not restricted beginning at 5 p.m. on Fridays before a home football game: Old Front Nine grass lot off of Nicholson Drive Extension, Ag (Parker) Coliseum Lot off of Highland Road at South Stadium Drive and Highland Road at East Parker, Golf Course Lots off of Gourrier Ave.

All central access gates to campus will remain closed until 4:59 p.m. on every Friday before a home football game. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our office or LSU Athletics.