LSU freshmen adjust to new life on campus during virus pandemic

BATON ROUGE – Over the weekend, hundreds of LSU students have moved into their dorm.

This year's process is more spread out compared to years past, but the activity is still bringing life back to campus.

At lunchtime on Sunday, there was slow-moving traffic on Highland Road, there you can see a long line outside of The Chimes with parking spots taken everywhere.

“When the university said you're coming back with restrictions, and we're still in phase two I thought that I wouldn't see anyone and that everyone would stay in their dorm, but it's actually pretty lively out here,” said LSU freshman Ronald Riggs.

Even though guidelines have been set students are still trying to get the full college experience while remaining safe. Masks are being worn at restaurants and in stores, and many are social distancing.

“Me and my roommate just got to know each other, and I'm on my way to Highland Coffees to meet up with people from a group chat,” said LSU freshman, Raine Lirette. “So hopefully I meet some new people."

“Hopefully it'll just be college is college and it will start to open up as we go. But I’m excited,” added freshman Carson Yore.

Despite the pandemic, this weekend is one thing students have been looking forward to for years.

“Since I was eight years old,” said Riggs.

Some we're expecting to see more people out and about.

“Yeah, it's a little quieter than I thought, but I guess it's because it's Sunday,” said Yore. “I'll be excited to see tomorrow too."

But activity has officially returned around LSU's campus for a fall semester that will be hard to forget.

Move-in day will last all week. Students have been assigned times and days to move in to minimize contact with other families and staff.