LSU football tied 10-10 with USC at halftime in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nv - The LSU football team is tied 10-10 with the USC Trojans at halftime.

It was a low-scoring game through one half between two teams that worked in the off-season to improve their defenses.

USC struck first with a two-yard touchdown rush by Woody Marks early in the second quarter, but the Tigers responded quickly with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Kyren Lacy.

On the following drive, the Trojans secured good field position after a kickoff return into Tiger territory, but LSU's defense stepped up and held USC to only a field goal. The Tigers responded with a field goal of their own as Damian Ramos drilled it from 45 yards.

The Trojans drove down the field in the final minute, but missed a field goal heading to half.

The second half of LSU and USC will air on WBRZ.