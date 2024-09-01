Latest Weather Blog
LSU football tied 10-10 with USC at halftime in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nv - The LSU football team is tied 10-10 with the USC Trojans at halftime.
It was a low-scoring game through one half between two teams that worked in the off-season to improve their defenses.
USC struck first with a two-yard touchdown rush by Woody Marks early in the second quarter, but the Tigers responded quickly with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Kyren Lacy.
On the following drive, the Trojans secured good field position after a kickoff return into Tiger territory, but LSU's defense stepped up and held USC to only a field goal. The Tigers responded with a field goal of their own as Damian Ramos drilled it from 45 yards.
The Trojans drove down the field in the final minute, but missed a field goal heading to half.
The second half of LSU and USC will air on WBRZ.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Tigers arrive for season-opener against USC
-
Catholic, University Lab, Scotlandville pick up Jamboree wins
-
Tulane defeats Southeastern 56-0 in week one in-state matchup
-
LSU Football Preseason Special: WBRZ breaks down Brian Kelly's third year, Tigers'...
-
LSU's Will Campbell trying to get everyone on the Tiger offensive bandwagon