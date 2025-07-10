84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU football lands 5-star DL from UHigh, No. 1-ranked recruit in Louisiana for class of 2026

2 hours 7 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, July 10 2025 Jul 10, 2025 July 10, 2025 12:39 PM July 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE -  LSU football does it again as Lamar Brown, the No. 1 player in Louisiana for the class of 2026, committed to the Tigers on Thursday afternoon.

The 5-Star UHigh defensive lineman committed to LSU over Texas, Miami and Texas A&M.

Brown is a 6-foot-5, 285-pound defender from Erwinville, Louisiana, and is listed as ESPN's No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class.

If Brown signs later this year still as No. 1 in the ESPN 300, he'll be the Tigers' first overall top-ranked recruit since Leonard Fournette in 2014.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days