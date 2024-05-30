86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU football announces Week 2 and 3 times and channels

1 hour 46 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, May 30 2024 May 30, 2024 May 30, 2024 2:23 PM May 30, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU football's first three games of the 2024 season now have confirmed starting times and networks.

LSU will face USC in Las Vegas on September 1 on ABC at 6:30 p.m. LSU announced today that their Week 2 game against Nicholls will take place 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and their Week 3 game at South Carolina will start at 11 a.m. on ABC.

Trending News

LSU will play Nicholls September 7 and South Carolina September 14. LSU games against USC and South Carolina can be watched on WBRZ.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days