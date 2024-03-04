LSU finishes Houston trip with win against Texas State

HOUSTON -The LSU baseball team will have some good memories from a week spent in Texas.

The No. 2 Tigers picked up a win Sunday against Texas State at Minute Maid Park in Houston. LSU heads back to Baton Rouge at 11-1, after a 4-0 week in the Lonestar state.

Sunday, LSU jumped out to a 6-0 lead over the Bobcats through four innings. In the top of the fifth, Tiger starting pitcher Thatcher Hurd surrendered three runs, but got out of a jam with a strikeout to end the inning.

Hurd got the win, tossing five innings and allowing just two earned runs.

LSU then added insurance runs in the sixth and the eighth, helping the Tigers cruise to a 10-5 win. Brady Neal, Josh Pearson, and Steven Milam all had three hits for LSU.

The Tigers are back in action on Wednesday at Southeastern Louisiana at 6 p.m.