LSU finds its newest baseball pitching coach in the SEC

BATON ROUGE - LSU is set to hire Nate Yeskie from Texas A&M as it's next pitching coach according to head coach Jay Johnson.

Johnson confirmed a report from D1baseball.com that his former assistant coach would be reuniting with him in Baton Rouge.

SCOOP: @LSUbaseball is hiring Nate Yeskie as its next pitching coach, @d1baseball has learned. Yeskie spent the last two seasons with the Aggies and helped them reach the final four in 2022. He also won @d1baseball Assistant of the Year honors in 2017 with Or St. #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/3QQLT4yZ23 — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 30, 2023

LSU is in need of a new pitching coach since former coach Wes Johnson was announced as the next head coach of the Georgia Bulldog program. Wes Johnson finished out the final couple of weeks with the Tigers before assuming his full-time responsibilities with the Bulldogs.

Yeskie worked with Jay Johnson back in Arizona as a part of the Wildcat program from 2019-2021 as the associate head coach.

According to his bio on the Texas A&M website Yeskie helped lower the Arizona Wildcat staff's ERA dropped from 6.21 in 2019 to 3.87 while the WHIP (1.75 - 1.30) and opponent batting average (.287 - .212) were also lowered in 2021.



Prior to his stint at Arizona, Yeskie coached 11 campaigns with Oregon State with the tenure culminating in a College World Series title in 2018 and honors as D1Baseball Assistant Coach of the Year in 2017.



Yeskie has chiseled out a reputation as one of the elite pitching coaches in the country during his 16-year career. He has twice earned National Pitching Coach of the Year recognition from Collegiate Baseball and was tabbed the D1Baseball Assistant Coach of the Year in 2017. His career corps of pitchers have amassed 14+ all-conference selections, 15+ All-America honors and 10+ Freshman All-America picks.

The former UNLV pitcher was a ninth-round pick of the Minnesota Twins in 1996, playing five years in their organization. A three-year letterwinner at UNLV, Yeskie amassed a 21-12 record with 246 strikeouts in 42 games.

